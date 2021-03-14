Shopian Gunfight: Militant Killed, Operation on

Shopian: A militant has been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in Rawalpora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that one unidentified militant has been killed so far while as operation is on in the area.

Earlier, on saturday evening, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

He said that due to darkness operation was suspended on Saturday evening and resumed on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district.

