Rizvi’s malicious agenda aimed at getting close to power corridors: MMU

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of religious organisations led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday strongly condemned the mischievous and malicious agenda of Waseem Rizvi by filing a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) of India against some verses of the holy Quran.

The conglomerate comprises of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and many social and educational institutions.

According to a statement, the MMU said that the move is deliberate aimed at provoking Muslims and feeding into the agenda of Islamophobes hostile to Islam and full of hatred.

“The holy Quran is the final word revealed by Allah Almighty and every single word has and will remain unchanged till the Day of Judgment. The holy scriptures revealed by Allah including the Quran are sacred and it is beyond the power of any human being or agency to change a single word or to make any change(s) to it,” it said.

“By such mischief, people like Rizvi seek publicity, and score brownie points to get close to the power corridors, “the statement said, adding that “Quran does not preach violence or hatred against anyone. It is the fountainhead that promotes humanity, love, unity and harmony.”

The MMU appealed to people to not resort to violence over the obnoxiousness of Rizvi which he and his masters would be anticipating to further their agenda instead pledge to follow the teachings of the holy Qur’an in letter and spirit.

