Militants hurl hand grenade at police post Sopore, two injured

Sopore: Militant on Saturday hurled a hand grenade at a police post in north Kashmir’s Sopore, injuring two Special Police Officers (SPOs).
Officials said that militants hurled the grenade at the police post near bus stand Sopore which missed the target and exploded on the road. However two policemen received minor splinter injures. They were shifted to hospital for treatment and were discharged after getting first aid. The duo was identified as Azad Ahmad and Mohammad Afzal.
Soon after the blast, army, police and other forces reached the spot and launched a search operation. Several people were stopped and checking was being conducted in and around the area.
