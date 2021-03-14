Huge recovery of sticky bombs, more on cards: DGP

Says forces alert to prevent IED attacks

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh Saturday said sticky bombs are a challenge for the police but huge amount of recoveries have been made and more recoveries of such bombs are on cards.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of sports event, he that the security forces are keeping a watch on the militancy activities and many attempts to target forces have been foiled.

About sticky bombs, Singh said that such bombs are a threat only because the magnet it contains can be fixed with any vehicle or metal surface. “This is a ploy to target private vehicles or security forces vehicle or for that matter any abandoned vehicle in the busy places. We will ensure to prevent such attacks and the threat that exits will be faced by the police and other agencies,” he said, adding that “extra vigil is being maintained to prevent IED attacks as evident the last week’s development wherein two modules of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad were busted in Awantipore in Pulwama in which a IED material was recovered and a person who had agreed to carry Lethpora, Pulwama-like vehicle IED explosion.”

The DGP also said that the large IEDs weighing over 7 kgs were recovered recently and security grid is working hard to foil all such bids by the militants.

About the Sopore grenade attack, the DGP said that the attack can be on anyone and it’s not the first one that has come up.

To a question about the Amarnath Yatra, the DGP said that all the security arrangements are in place and whatever more is required will be done. “Extra forces will be deployed and we will ensure foolproof security for the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Amarnath,” he said.

On Pakistan’s involvement in promoting narco-militancy in Kashmir, he said that they are always up to disturb the situation. “We have always failed their attempts and it will continue in times to come. “Many cases have come up in last year and this year as well but the investigation is very strengthened and these cases have been forwarded to National Investigation Agency (NIA) where the links between militants and narco trade were found”, the DGP said.

The DGP said that there are 200 militants active in Jammu and Kashmir. “I am hopeful the number will reduce more,” he said. The DGP said that on launch pads across the LoC, the number of militants ready to sneak in is about 250. KNO

