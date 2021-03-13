Thousands throng Hazratbal on Shab-e-Meraj

Holy relic displayed after prayers

Srinagar: Braving rains, thousands of devotees thronged the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj to receive the glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday.

This year, no night long prayers were allowed at the shrine after the shrine management decided that it was advisable in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite incessant rains, thousands of devotees including men, women, and children thronged the shrine to pay their obeisance and receive the glimpse of the holy relic of beloved Prophet Muhammad. The auspicious occasion coincided with Friday, adding to the zeal of devotees.

On the eve of Shab-e-Meraj, the shrine was decorated with colorful lights while several arrangements were put in place to provide hassle free experience to the devotees visiting the shrine. The market around the shine remained abuzz with devotees buying traditional food items besides other things.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the shrine during the displaying of holy relic. Despite rains, thousands of devotees stood under the open sky to witness the display of relics.

Earlier, the traffic department had devised a route-plan for traffic movement towards the Hazratbal shrine on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj. However, the rain played spoilsport for many who couldn’t reach the shrine.

The Waqf Board and shrine management of Hazratbal also had to remain on toes to ensure that devotees didn’t face any problems. As per the shrine management, the holy relic will be displayed again on Saturday and also on the next Friday.

Besides Hazratbal, Kabamarg in Anantnag district of south Kashmir also witnessed huge rush of devotees on Friday. As per reports, thousands of devotees had assembled at the Kabamarg shrine initially for night-long prayers, and then the displaying of the holy relic, on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj.

While the shrines held extensive celebrations on the eve of the festival, mosques across Kashmir valley also remained abuzz with special prayers to commemorate the auspicious occasion. Special prayers were recited over loudspeakers during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in the love of beloved Prophet, in addition to the religious sermons.

Shab-E-Meraj is celebrated on the 27th of Islamic month Rajab-ul-Murrajab. Also called Al-Isra-wal-Miraj, it marks the day Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is believed to have gone on a special journey to meet Allah after crossing seven skies.

