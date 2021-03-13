J&K police releases list of 8 wanted militants operating in Sgr, city outskirts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday released the list of eight wanted militants operating in Srinagar and city outskirts stating that the anyone who provides information about these militants will be “suitably rewarded.”

The news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) is in possession of a lookout notice framed by the J&K Police, that reads: Wanted Militants—Wasseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam Srinagar, who joined militancy on December 20, 2020, Shahid Khursheed resident of Methan, Chanapora, date of joining militancy—February 6, 2021, Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, who joined militancy on December 14, 2020, Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora, date of joining militancy February 14, 2020, Saqib Manzoor DAr of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, who joined militancy on August 5, 2020.

The police list also reads that among the wanted militants are Abirar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah, Mohalla, Narbal, date of joining December 12, 2018, Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a recycled militant who joined militancy in 2012 and again in 2015, another one is Muhammad Abbas Sheikh of Rampora Koimoh, Kulgam and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Firdousabad, Batamaloo, Srinagar.

The police lookout notice has landline and mobile numbers for anyone who has information about the wanted eight militants. “Informer shall be suitably rewarded,” the police notice reads.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print