After four days rainfall, SMC wakes up to de-water inundated streets

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has begun to de-water rain submerged areas since early Friday morning using the mobile and stationed pumps across the city.
Following reports of water logging, Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan took an extensive review of dewatering progress after extensive field visits at different working stations.
He visited dewatering stations at Sonwar, Regal lane, Jahnagir chowk, Nursing garh, Zampa Kadal,Darish kadal, Shaheen Colony palpora, Bemina, Moominabad Batamaloo.
He was accompanied by S.E Drainage Ahsaan ul Haq, Exn Mech Drainage wing and other officials.
Commissioner passed on directions to the concerned to keep dewatering stations in full operational mode round the clock and keep the standby diesel/generator sets in a state of readiness at the permanent dewatering stations.
He was updated that 86 permanent dewatering pumps are functional 24×7 where as 83 dewatering mobile pumps remain installed at vulnerable places.
On the occasion Commissioner SMC said adequate POL has to be provided at the dewatering stations/mobile pumps so that pumps remain operational even in absence of electricity facility.
He further reiterated both men and machines should work on war footing to ensure no civilian faces any inconvenience due to the rain water.
Overall SMC has 127 mobile dewatering units with capacities ranging from 75000 litres per hour to 7.oolac litres per hour besides towing and quick response equipment.