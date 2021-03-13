56-day-long Amarnath Yatra 2021 to begin from June 28

Anantnag: The 56-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28 and will conclude on August 22.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the decision over the commencement of Amarnath pilgrimage from June 28 this year was taken in a meeting of the board of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the world, the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled last year in Jammu and Kashmir.

The authorities had said that the yatra would begin on July 21 and continue till August, however, due to the surge in covid-19 positive cases, the decision was rolled back.

Pertinently, cases have again started to surge in several States of India but board has decided to hold the event keeping with the covid-19 guidelines.

The Board has said that to keep religious sentiments alive, it will continue the live telecast/ virtual darshan of the morning and evening Aarti besides that the traditional rituals will be carried as per past practice.

Notably, Amarnath Yatra was cancelled mid-way in year 2019 in wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019.

Situated in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, Amarnath shrine stands at 3,888 metres, 46 km from Pahalgam and 14 km from Baltal—.

