Srinagar resident dies of Covid

Srinagar: A resident of Srinagar died of Covid on Thursday while 75 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official Covid bulletin said the fresh cases include 65 from Kashmir and 10 from Jammu division.

It also said that 77 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 12 from Jammu Division and 65 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 896 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 39 new cases and currently has 424 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 4 new cases and currently has 87 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 52 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 15 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 8 new cases, has 33 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 15 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 18 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 15 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

