Rs 9700 fine collected from erring traders in Shopian

SHOPIAN: Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, Mr Riyaz Ahmad, along with a team of officers conducted a market checking drive in shopian town, on the eve of Shabi Mehraj.
During the drive, 10 traders were booked for various violations including lack of proper declarations on pre-packaged commodities and selling of substandard commodities. A composition sum of Rupees Nine thousand seven hundred only was recovered from the offenders on the spot and destroyed 40 Kg rotten vegetable.
The traders were advised to use only verified commercial transactions and desist from sale of sub-Standard pre-packaged commodities.
