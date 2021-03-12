Red FM, RJ slapped with legal notice for mocking specially-abled person

Srinagar businessman seeks unconditional apology, withdrawal of video within three days

Srinagar: A legal notice was served upon administrators of 93.5 Red FM station and its Srinagar-based radio jockey Rayees Mohiuddin seeking unconditional apology and withdrawal of prank video within three days in which he was seen mocking a differently-abled person.

Mohammad Afaaq Sayeed, a businessman and a member of a Community service group through his counsel Mohammad Abubakr Pandit on Thursday sent the notice to Mohiuddin, Nisha Nararyanan Director 93.5 Red FM, Kalaniti Maran founder Sun group, Arjun Roa Donakanti, Kannappan Shanmugan and Kameswara Rao Vemuri, Directors mentioning their dereliction over their responsibilities with respect to social regard.

The notice stated that on International Women’s day, Mohiuddin in complete disregard mocked a speech impaired person while he was hosting a show “let’s do the prank”. His mocking words “Are you talking through the pipe”, making fun of nasal tone a person is utterly disrespectful and has caused emotional pain to hundreds of specially-abled persons.

“This action has demoralised many people with special abilities and particularly parents who have speech impaired kids who have gone public on social media with their outrage and emotional agony,” reads the notice.

It stated that you the noticees are well aware of the power of Radio Station as an influencer on the minds of people, yet it is very essential for a host/anchor to take great care before posting anything harming the reputation of a person or a community.

“However, you have acted with complete irresponsibility and negligence with respect to your duties and as such your acts have caused a deep mental agony in the community,” it added.

In order to repair some sort of damage, you are hereby called to run an unconditional apology on the issue which will be aired through your platform and also withdraw all the video posts within three days, the notice said.

“In case of your failure to comply with the terms of this notice, my client Mohammad Afaaq Sayeed will be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against you,” it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print