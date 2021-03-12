Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir



Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the rest of the valley witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Friday, officials said.

Higher reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Keran and Macchil have received snowfall since Thursday night, they said.

The officials said Karnah and Keran areas received two-and-half feet of fresh snow while Macchil received nearly two feet.

Gulmarg and Baramulla towns also received snowfall.

Rains have lashed the rest of the valley since Tuesday evening.

Snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in plains of the Kashmir Valley brought a fresh cold wave with the mercury slipping seven notches below the normal for this part of the year, the officials said.

A MeT official said Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Other weather stations also recorded maximum temperatures four to six notches below normal, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next few days in Kashmir.