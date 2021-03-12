District Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag chess championships concludes

Srinagar: District Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag Chess championships organized by All J&K Chess Association with support of district chess associations under the supervision of J&K State Sports Council were concluded on Thursday.
The organizers in a statement said about 60 players participated in district Anantnag chess championship. DSP women cell South Kashmir Shaista Mugal was chief guest on closing function and Bashir Ahmad Mir sports manager Anantnag J&K Sports Council was guest of honour.
She appreciated the organizers for smooth conduct of chess championship and promoting the game in whole district.
Similarly, in district Kulgam about 70 players participated which was held at Think And Win Technologies Town Plaza Kulgam.
District Sports Officer Kulgam Ghulam Hassan was chief guest in final function and manager sports stadium Kulgam B.A Mir was guest of honour.
The championship was organized in collaboration of J&K Sports Council .
The chief guest distributed prizes among winners, runners-up.
Hassan appreciated the organizers for smooth conduct of chess championship.
In district Budgam about 40 players participated in the championship which was held at Oxford Educational Institute. Principal Oxford Educational Institute was chief guest on closing function. In district Shopian about 100 players and chief guest was principal NIPS Zainapora who distributed prizes among winners.
Srinagar: District Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag Chess championships organized by All J&K Chess Association with support of district chess associations under the supervision of J&K State Sports Council were concluded on Thursday.