DDC delegates meet Lt Governor

JAMMU:District Development Council delegates today met the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The interaction was held in a pleasant and amicable atmosphere.

Reiterating J&K Government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of DDC representatives, the Lt Governor observed that the three-tier Panchayati Raj system was established to empower the grass-root democracy.

Now, the true democracy is flourishing in the UT, which is not merely about governance but feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, and attitude of respect and reverence towards each other. We have to work together to meet the developmental aspirations of the people. The administration will ensure the three-tier Panchayati Raj system is strengthened in the UT, the Lt Governor told the DDC members.

The delegation comprised of DDC Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, and members including Bharat Bhushan, Saraf Singh Nag, Bari Andrabi, Irfan Panditpuri, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Tazeem Akhter, Malik Aftab, Juhi Manhas, Dr. Shamshad Shah, TS Tony, Shahnawaz, Suleman Mir, and Riyaz Bhat, who met the Lt Governor.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD and Information Department, and Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj were also present during the interaction.

