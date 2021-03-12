Concerted global action needed for achieving affordable, clean energy for all: India at UN

NEW DELHI: India has said the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of achieving affordable and clean energy for all will require concerted global action, strong political commitment as well as innovative ways of expanding energy access and promoting renewable energy.

“We have about 10 years to attain Sustainable Development Goal number seven, and ensure access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all,” minister of state for power and new and renewable energy Raj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy, Singh said that attainment of SDG 7 which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all, “will require concerted action across the world.”

“It will also require strong political commitment and innovative ways of expanding energy access, promoting renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency”, he said.

Singh emphasised that the challenges lying in the way of attaining SDG7 are huge but expressed confidence that “collectively we can meet the challenges and ensure a clean energy future for generations to come.”

He stressed that the international community needs to join hands and make efforts to make this “truly a year of energy action.”

Over 20 ministerial-level ‘Global Champions’ from UN member states issued messages on Wednesday calling for urgent action

to achieve affordable, clean energy for all by 2030. The messages were issued as the UN is launching a year of accelerated

action, kicking off substantive preparations for a heads of state and government high-level dialogue on energy in September 2021, the UN said in a statement.

—PTI

