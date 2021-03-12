Basharat Bukhari dissociates himself from NC

Srinagar: In a major political development, senior National Conference leader and former law minister Syed Basharat

Bukhari has disassociated himself from the party on Friday afternoon. According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Bukhari conveyed his decision through a hand written communiqué to party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and urged him to acknowledge the “expression.”

“Very respectfully, I hereby disassociate from the party (J&K National Conference) from this day onwards. Please be kind enough to acknowledge the above mentioned expression and oblige.” Bukhari wrote in his letter to Farooq Abdullah.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to party’s vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Basharat Bukhari while referring to his decision of disassociating from the party, expressed his gratitude for Omar’s love and affection towards him during his brief stint as party member.

He also termed the journey of two years, two months and 21 days with JKNC as an interesting journey.

While wishing Omar Abdullah good luck, Bukhari hoped that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall get benefited from Omar’s intellect and politico- administrative experiences.

“Although 2 years-2 months and 21 days is less a time to be mentioned that too when major portion (one year and three months) of it got consumed under detention (House arrest) and three months in post Covid complicacies and ailments.. But indeed for me, it was an interesting journey and a learning process as well. Thank you So much.” Bukhari wrote in his letter to Mr. Omar Abdullah.

“I wish you good luck and hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall get benefited from/ through your intellect and politico-administrative experiences,” the letter further reads.

