Three die of Covid, 97 fresh cases

Srinagar: Three residents of Srinagar and Baramulla districts died of Covid-19 while 97 new positive cases including 16 from Jammu and 81 from Kashmir were reported on Wednesday, said the official Covid bulletin.

It also said that 54 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 7 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 899 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 46 new cases and currently has 425 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 16 new cases and currently has 90 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 6 new cases and currently has 53 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 41 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 15 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case, has 32 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 0 new cases and has 13 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 4 new cases and has 18 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 14 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 1, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

