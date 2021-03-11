Handwara village shuts on Khwaja’s killing

Handwara: Al-Badr chief Abdul Gani Khawaja alias Gani Khawja who was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces in Tujar Sharif area of Sopore outskirts was buried in a graveyard at Gantamulla area of Baramulla on Tuesday night.

People said that the body of slain militant commander was shifted to Gantamulla in Baramulla where he was buried in the graveyard along the Srinagar-Muzafarabad highway and on river banks where over three hundred local and non-local militants have been buried in the last four years.

They said around one dozen people participated in the funeral prayers of the slain commander which was held around 1 am at the graveyard.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in the native village of Khawaja in Kralgund Handwara on Wednesday. All the shops and other establishments remain closed while public transport was affected in the area.

Many people also staged protest outside of the home of the slain commander for demanding the body of the slain militant commander. The protest culminated peacefully after they learnt the slain militant was buried in Baramulla graveyard. Locals said that police and CRPF troopers were deployed in Kralgund to prevent any protest.

