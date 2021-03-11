Door-to-door searches follow brief shootout in Bijbehara

Anantnag: Following a brief exchange of fire between militants and government forces, an unknown number of militants are believed to have escaped from the Cordon and Search operation on the outskirts of Bijbehara town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The exchange of fire took place in Kandipora area of Bijbehara at about 6 pm Wednesday soon after the CASO was launched by government forces in the area.

A senior police official told Kashmir Reader that there were specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

“While the area was being cordoned off, militants opened fire from a hiding place,” the official said, adding the fire was retaliated.

However, the firing stopped from their side and no further contact has been established since then.

“We have tightened the Cordon and lights have been installed in the area. Search for the militants is going on,” the official said.

Local sources said that a door-to-door search has been launched in the area following the initial exchange of fire.

“There has been no firing after the initial burst. The forces however are staying put. They have installed lights and are carrying out searches in the area,” a local source told Kashmir Reader.

