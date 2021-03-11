CRPF man commits suicide in Budgam

Budgam: A CRPF man committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Sheikhpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam distrit early morning today.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a CRPF personnel committed suicide after shooting himself with his service riffle at his camp in Budgam.

He said the officer was rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Amar Joti from Karela and was giving service at 79 Battalion CRPF at Sheikhpora Budgam—.

