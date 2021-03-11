Bijbehara encounter: Two unidentified militants killed, search operation on

Anantnag: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Kandipora village of Bijbehara belt in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two unidentified militants have been killed so far while as search operation is on in the area.

He said that operation was suspended on Wednesday night due to darkness and operation resumed on Thursday morning.

An official on Wednesday evening said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in the Anantnag district—.

