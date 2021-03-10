Two die of Covid

Srinagar: Two persons died of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday they were residents of Pulwama and Jammu districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that 77 new positive cases were reported during this period, 17 from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 87 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 18 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 859 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 36 new cases and currently has 395 active cases, with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 53 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 41 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 13 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases, has 36 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 0 new cases and has 13 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 20 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 13 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 1, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

