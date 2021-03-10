Sericulture daily wagers hold protest, demand wages

SRINAGAR: The Daily wagers and Casual labourers working in the sericulture department on Tuesday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the government to release their wages.

The protesting temporary employees from various districts of the Kashmir valley assembled here in press enclave under the banner sericulture casual labours and daily wagers association and chanting the slogans in favor of their demands.

The protesting temporary employees were demanding the government for implementation of the minimum wages across Jammu and Kashmir.

President of the Association Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah said that we are demanding the authorities of the sericulture department to release our liabilities which are still pending in the department.

” We are working in the department throughout the year, but are not getting the wages on proper time. Due which the casual labours and daily wagers can’t fulfill their basic needs of their families, ” He said.

Shah said that the government must implement the minimum wages act in favour of the casual labours and daily wagers. So, all the casual labours and daily wagers will get their wages as per minimum wages act.

The protesting casual labourers and daily wagers of the sericulture department requested the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and higher officials of the sericulture department to release their pending wages.

