Foreign funding licences of 8,353 NGOs not renewed in last 5 years, govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Foreign funding licences of 8,353 NGOs were not renewed by the Union Home Ministry and the registration of 264 NGOs was suspended in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the registration of 5,347 NGOs under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was not renewed in 2016, 559 NGOs in 2017, 1,010 NGOs in 2018, 974 NGOs in 2019 and 463 NGOs in 2020.

The registration of 264 NGOs was suspended between 2016 and 2020, he said in a written reply.

The FCRA was amended last year. As per the amended law, providing Aadhaar numbers of the office bearers of the NGOs has been made mandatory for registration of the NGOs.

Besides, with the amendments, office expenses were brought down to 20 per cent from 50 per cent and election candidates, government servants, members of any legislature and political parties were prohibited to accept foreign funding.

According to the rules issued after the amended FCRA, the NGOs, which intend to receive foreign funding, must have an existence of at least three years and spent Rs 15 lakh in voluntary activities prior to their applications.

The NGOs will also have to submit a specific commitment letter from the donor indicating the amount of foreign contribution and the purpose for which it is proposed to be given.

Over Rs 58,000 crore foreign funds were received by NGOs registered under the FCRA between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

There are around 22,400 NGOs in the country.

