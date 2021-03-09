Sopore Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

Srinagar:One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore in North Kashmir.

Official sources told GNS, that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tujjar.

Earlier, As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

