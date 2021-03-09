PSAJK congratulates students for commendable success in class 12 examination

‘Girls outperformance, high overall pass percentage, good omen for our future’

Srinagar:Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) today congratulated the students of both Private and government educational institutes for their commendable performance in class 12 annual examinations.

The Association extended their greetings particularly to girls who secured top positions in all four streams of the examination. “Although there has never been a doubt about the potential of our girls and their topping the examination over the years has become a routine, but still one cannot refrain from greeting them on the occasion,” said G N Var president PSAJK. “They better their own records year after year.”

The Association said that the pass percentage of 80 % is an encouraging sign and shows the dedication and hardwork of our students and teachers alike. “Despite previous couple of years of unprecedented situations which affected one and all, our students and teachers were not disheartened. They gave their best and the result is all to see,” said Var. “We hope that the day is not far when we will attain 100 percent pass results in all examinations. Our society has a history of giving utmost importance to education and we are glad that those principles continue to remain in vogue.”

The Association said that both the outperformance of girls and the high pass percentage of results indicate a bright future for our society.

The Association also advised the students who couldn’t qualify the examination not to get disheartened with the momentary failure. “As they say at times failure can be one of the biggest teachers too. One shouldn’t lose heart and instead learn from their mistakes and work hard for the next examination,” said Var. “We hope that with hardworking and good guidance all will eventually qualify.”

A total of 46,987 of the 58,397 candidates have passed the annual regular examination in Kashmir.

Gender-wise, girls recorded a pass percentage of 82.72 % while as 78.46 % boys have succeeded in the examination, the data reveal. As per the official figures, a total of 30,960 boys and 27,437 girls appeared in the examination out of which 24, 291 and 22,696 passed respectively.

