Private Schools’ Transport Issue: FFRC seeks transportation supportive documents from Pvt school management

Srinagar: In order to put an end to transportation issues between the government and the private schools, the authorities on Tuesday sought several details from the private school management pertaining to transportation.

The news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) has learnt that the Committe for Fixation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) has directed the Private School management to submit all supportive documents.

“In order to ascertain the genuineness of the information submitted by Private Schools and to enable the committee to take final decision, the private school management shall final the supportive documents before the committee, FFRC said—.

