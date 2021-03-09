On Women’s Day, KU VC flags off all-girl student group for snow skiing course

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Monday flagged off a contingent of girl students for a snow skiing course in Gulmarg.
The flag-off ceremony was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES)—the organiser of the two-week course—to mark the International Women’s Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Talat said the active participation of girl students in the varsity’s curricular, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities is a testimony to the fact that female students have absolute determination and passion to excel in different fields of life.
“All we have to do is ensure equal opportunities and more platforms for them where they could showcase their talent,” he said, assuring the varsity’s all-out support to all endeavors aimed at empowerment of women.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the university is upgrading its sports infrastructure and facilities in a big way to draw more students to participate in various sports activities.
“Our focus will to be to ensure equal participation of girls in indoor and outdoor sports activities,” he said.
Coordinator DPES Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan highlighted the key objectives and components of the two-week course.
Surjeet Kour (Sports Assistant) will be accompanying the contingent to Gulmarg as the team manager.
