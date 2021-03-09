META holds annual seminar at Tagore Hall

PAMPORE: Mr English Training Academy held its annual seminar for 2021 at Tagore hall in Srinagar.

The theme of the seminar was, “dad,please listen to me. ”

Mr English Training Academy (META) is training students in spoken English and public speaking.

The academy is run by Gowhar Amaan, a resident of Saffron town Pampore.

Amaan has been training students for ten years.

“The academy organises a seminar every year on a theme adressing issuesof the utmost importance like ‘respect of parents, motivation, positive attitude and Dear dad please listen to me,” Amaan said.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din (KAS), was cheif guest on the occassion.

” I was touched by the performances of the students,” Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader, adding that the annual seminar provides a platform for students to showcase their talent and this is wonderful achievement on part of Amaan.

He appreciated META Pampore for nurturing lingualistic skills among students.

He talked about difficulties faced by him during his student life to inspire young students that nothing is impossible to achieve.

Scores of students from different areas participated in the competition.

Safana Rafiq, a student of META, told Kashmir Reader that she was struggling with English.

“I joined META, a month ago, and i improved very much,” She said, adding she became fluent in English. Parents of Pampore appreciated Gowhar Amaan for taking this initi

“He is doing a great service to his home town,” the parents told.

A large number of parents were also present during the seminar. The toppers were awarded mementoes and certificates.

