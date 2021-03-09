LG announces scholarships, felicitates achievers on Women’s Day

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR: International Women’s Day celebrations held at Government College for Women, MA Road, Srinagar, witnessed some major announcements by the government for empowering girl students and women of J&K.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the launch of Super-75 scholarship scheme to support the education of meritorious girls belonging to poor families.

The Lt Governor also announced a new scheme – Tejaswini – under “Mission Youth” to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to girls in the age group of 18 to 35 years to start their business.

Mission Youth will provide 10 % of the project cost and will also pay the interest every year, said the Lt Governor.

“A new era of change and development is ushering in J&K, a change that will provide women their rightful place, a voice, an identity, and individuality. We are making tireless efforts to ensure women’s safety, modern education, and economic independence,” the Lt Governor said.

Acknowledging women’s role in economic development of J&K, the Lt Governor stressed on the need to put more focus on some key areas like creating a positive environment; skill development of women entrepreneurs; facilitating financial assistance; providing global market to women entrepreneurs and connecting them with innovative products. We have to work together to break the barriers for the economic development of women, he said.

No fee will be charged up to 12th standard from 5,89,000 girl students who have taken admission in government-run schools, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that 88 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and 88 Girls Hostels have been made functional in far-flung areas. To assist in the higher education of girls, the government is also providing 13 different scholarship schemes, he said.

“Jammu & Kashmir is not just about scenic beauty. There are so many strong historical facts that prove the capabilities of our women, their grace, compassion, courage, knowledge, spirituality and wisdom that made it a beautiful paradise,” he said.

“I salute the courage and determination of every woman of Jammu & Kashmir. Today is an opportunity to come together and celebrate women’s contributions in different fields,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor made special mention of women achievers like Rabia Altaf, Aisha Aziz, Irfana Zargar and asked the others to take inspiration from them.

The Lt Governor expressed satisfaction that the gross enrolment ratio of girls has been increased to 50 %.

The Lt Governor also lauded the girls for outnumbering boys in the just declared 12th class results of Kashmir Division.

Later, the Lt Governor interacted with the women achievers present on the occasion and assured full cooperation and support of the government in their future endeavours.

He also sought suggestions from them for the promotion and development of women entrepreneurship in J&K.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, CEO Mission Youth; and G M Dar, Director JKEDI, also spoke on the occasion.

Women entrepreneurs sponsored by JKEDI from different parts of Kashmir were felicitated on International Women’s day.

Principal Government Women’s College, MA Road Srinagar, besides staff members and students were also present on the occasion.

The awardees are Anam Siraj, a fashion designer and owner of Closet Cloud; Tamana Imran, proprietor of Dress Code; Sumaira Durrani, owner of a beauty salon and Farhana Zargar, proprietor of Ocean Holidays. All the awardees said that the mantra to success was hard work, dedication, passion and the will to succeed. They advised the young generation to follow their dreams with single-minded devotion and not lose focus halfway through. In total, the government felicitated 23 women achievers on this occasion.

Information Department

