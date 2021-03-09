KVK Bandipora organizes special function to mark the day

Bandipora: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bandipora organized the International Women’s Day today on March 8th, 2021 wherein women entrepreneurs and other educated rural girls actively participated.

At the outset, Programme Coordinator welcomed all the participants and highlighted the importance of organizing the women’s day and the Chief Guest of the occasion Professor (Dr.) Raihana Habib Kanth, Chief Scientist/Nodal Officer NISF, SKUAST-Kashmir deliberated at length regarding various programmes and schemes of Government of India for empowering women from social, educational, economical, cultural, political and other perspectives. She was of the strong opinion that no country in this world could achieve prosperity, growth and development without empowering women in all sectors of life. An interactive session was also organised for participants and on the occasion nutri-kits of Kharif vegetable seeds as per ICAR directives were given to the participants for establishment of nutri- gardens.

The participants were put to watch the live national wide virtual programme of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India wherein Hon’ble Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Director General (ICAR) GoI, eminent dignitaries and renowned scientists threw light on various aspects for empowerment of women in the backdrop of Women Leadership in Agriculture: Entrepreneurship, Equity and Empowerment.

The event ended by the vote of thanks by Dr. H. A. Malik to the chair and all the participants.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print