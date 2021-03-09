IGP Kashmir extends greetings on International Women’s Day

Urges to use 112 in case of any emergency

SRINAGAR: On the eve of International Women’s Day, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS has extended his greetings to all women of Kashmir valley particularly the women of Police Parivaar.

IGP Kashmir has urged the people of Kashmir valley to pledge for ensuring the safety and respect of women, so that they can move forward in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

In his message to the women folk of Kashmir valley, IGP Kashmir has reiterated them to use 112, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), in case of any emergency. ERSS is designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, e-mail, panic SOS signal, ERSS web portal, etc.

He further advised to use 112 India mobile App (available on Google Playstore and Apple Store) to activate SHOUT feature, which alerts registered volunteers in vicinity for immediate assistance apart from activating Emergency Response Centre.

Reiterating the significance of ERSS, community members are once again advised to follow the below mentioned procedures in case of any SOS alert or emergency:

Dial 112 from Phone.

Send SMS to 112.

Log-on to ERSS-JK website https://jk.erss.in/ and place your SOS request;

Email SOS alert to Emergency Response System on [email protected]

Using 112 India mobile app (available on Google Playstore and Apple Store) to activate panic call.

