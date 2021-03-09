Distribution of Vegetable seedlings kick-started at Kitchen Garden Lalmandi

Vegetable production has a potential that not only can contribute to the daily consumption of population but can be adopted for commercial purposes as well: Div. Com

Comprehensive plan devised for distribution of 60 lakh seedlings throughout valley during year 2021 : Director Agriculture Kmr.

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P. K. Pole (I.A.S) today kick-started the sale of Hybrid and open pollinated seedlings of different varieties ( Cauliflower, Cabbage, Knol-Khol, Saag, Brocoli ) at Kitchen Garden Lalmandi.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhary, Seed Production Officer Manzoor Ahmad Shah besides a large gathering of kitchen garden lovers of Srinagar and adjoining areas were also present on the occasion. Huge rush of kitchen garden lovers were witnessed during the sale.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the officers to promote the Kitchen Garden in such a way that growers get more and more benefits. He said that vegetable production has a potential that not only can contribute to the daily consumption of population but can be adopted for commercial purposes as well. He directed Director Agriculture Kashmir to promote Kitchen Garden activities in both rural and urban areas.

Divisional Commissioner also inspected various sections at Kitchen Garden regarding raising of vegetable seedlings under controlled conditions.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal on the occasion informed that it is the endeavour of the Department to provide vegetable seedlings on subsidized rates, besides its early distribution thus saving the time for growing such seeds in the open fields. He also informed that the popularity of such an effort is demonstrated by the presence of large number of people at the point of sale. Director said that Department is committed to promote the Kitchen Garden Scheme and contemplating on providing nearly 60 lakh seedlings of different vegetables throughout the valley during year 2021 for which the Department has already prepared a comprehensive plan out of which 50 lakh seedlings will be distributed from Kitchen Garden Lalmandi and rest from other districts.

On the occasion Seed Production Officer Manzoor Ahmad Shah said that during the first phase 10 lakh seedlings will be distributed among the growers at Kitchen Garden Lalmandi.

