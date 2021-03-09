Bureaucrats will never facilitate democracy, will see elected members as threat to them: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Amid protests by newly elected members of district development councils in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said that bureaucrats will never facilitate democracy and they will see any elected member as threat to them.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Sajad Lone tweeted s that the protocol and powers given to the newly elected DDCs was a disappointment and humiliation for them.

“DDC protocol powers disappointment – humiliation. Problem is the new stakeholder created by the union Govt post August 5- BUREAUCRAT Ever powerful. He/she will never facilitate democracy. will c anybody elected by people as a threat. This is simple analysis. And no rocket science,” tweeted.

Earlier, all the members of district development councils in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory staged protests against the government’s orders about their honorarium and protocol at Jammu where they all had gathered to attend a training programme organized by the Rural Development Department—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print