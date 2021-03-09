Apni Party now focused on restoration of statehood: Bukhari

Srinagar: After a year it was formed on the plank of fighting for restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, the Syed Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Monday vowed to hit the streets if the Government of India did not restore the statehood.

This was stated by Altaf Bukhari on the party’s foundation day, at a function in Srinagar which was attended by senior leaders Muhammad Ashraf Mir, SMC Mayor Junaid Matoo, and others. The party’s website was also launched during the function.

Bukhari bragged in his speech that it was his meeting with the PM and the Home Minister that led to the new land policy being amended, because of which most of the land in J&K has now become safe from outsiders.

“August 5, 2019, was a black day in the history of J&K, a day which nobody will forget. We will not think twice to hit the streets if the statehood of J&K is not restored,” he said.

Bukhari, however, said that even though August 5 remains a black day, that does not mean life will stop for people. “The party has been fighting for jobs to be reserved for Kashmiris, and it has done it. Now it is working on restoration of statehood,” he said.

“The party has only been talking about issues which can be achieved. I am not someone who builds castles in the air. I talk about things which are possible. We are clear about our stand and we have stood by it,” he said.

“For removing the job policy order that had kept only Class-4 jobs reserved, the party fought for it and got it done. Having 15 years as eligibility for becoming a domicile of J&K is also something the party is fighting against. We will continue to fight for restoration of autonomy,” he said.

He also demanded early conduct of assembly polls, and promised that if his party is voted to power in them, it will make at least 25 years as eligibility for becoming a domicile of JK.

