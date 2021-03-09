2 houses, upper portion of shopping complex with 20 shops gutted in Kulgam fire

Srinagar: Two residential houses and upper portion of a shopping complex having around 20 shops were severely damaged in a devastating fire in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

They said that fire erupted in the main market of Nihama Kulgam, engulfing two residential houses, a shopping complex. The houses and upper and portion of the shopping complex suffered severe damage, the officials told GNS.

Around 20 shops in the complex suffered no or little damage, the officials added. In all four fire tenders were rushed from Kulgam, Mazgam and Bijpora stations to douse off the flames. “It was after hectic efforts that the fire was controlled.”

Regarding cause of the incident, the official said that apparently it was due to short-circuit but “police investigations are underway and would be fully known after the investigations are completed.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print