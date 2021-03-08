Two more CASOs in Shopian, no militant found

By on No Comment

Two more CASOs in Shopian, no militant found

Shopian: Government forces carried out cordon and search operations (CASOs) in two different villages of Shopian on Sunday, a day after such CASOs were carried out in three Shopian villages, the first of them starting late Friday night.
A CASO at Keegam village, some eight kilometers from district headquarters Shopian, was started in the morning on Sunday.
Locals said that a joint team of government forces including the army arrived in the village in the morning and cordoned the village.
They said that the forces carried out door-to-door searches in the village. However, the operation was called off in the afternoon when no trace of militants was found.
A similar operation was carried out at Reshipora village in Zainpora sub-district area where, according to locals, door-to-door searches were carried out by the forces.
This operation also concluded in the afternoon with no trace of militants found.
A police source said that CASOs in both the villages were launched after inputs received about presence of militants.

 

Two more CASOs in Shopian, no militant found added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.