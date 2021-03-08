Kashmir University celebrates International Women’s Day

Srinagar/March, 8: The University of Kashmir on Monday organised several events, including a seminar and a webinar, to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

At an impressive ceremony in VC Secretariat, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad unveiled a poster of an awareness campaign on women’s health and hygiene.

The day-long awareness campaign—organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR)—aims to educate women in several areas of Tral, including Dedarpora, Souinard and Aripal about the importance of personal hygiene, on March 9.

The awareness campaign is part of a project being undertaken by the CWSR under RUSA

Prof Talat said poor hygiene impacts all types of health, including physical and mental health.

“According to top world health institutions and bodies, maintaining personal health not only leads to diseases prevention, but is also an effective way of keeping the viruses and bacteria away from our body,” he said, appreciating the CWSR and its student participants for planning the community-level awareness campaign.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and Coordinator RUSA Dr Manzoor Shah highlighted how the university is planning to undertake grassroots studies and awareness campaigns under RUSA-sponsored projects for the benefit of the society.

Coordinator CWSR Prof Tabassum Firdous talked about the key objectives of the awareness campaign.

The Department of Social Work (DoSW) also organised a day-long seminar titled “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a Covid-19 World” to mark the International Women’s Day.

Dean School of Social Sciences Prof M Y Ganai chaired the inaugural session, where Prof Neelofar Khan, Director Institute of Home Science was a guest of honour and Principal Institute of Music and Fine Arts Prof Mohammad Hussain was a special guest.

Prof Ganai, Prof Khan and Prof Hussain highlighted the vast contributions of women in different fields of life and the leadership roles they have assumed from time to time. They also highlighted various facets of women empowerment and how it could be achieved by ensuring equal opportunities for women in all walks of life.

Coordinator DoSW Dr Aadil Bashir highlighted the purpose of celebrating the Women’s Day. He cited examples of several successful women who have led from the front to bring about a positive change in the society.

Dr Shazia Manzoor also spoke during the seminar, where students of DoSW performed a skit on discrimination of women and other related concerns, while students from various schools participated in an art competition highlighting problems faced by women at different places.

Later, an expert team from Foundation of Sports Learning and Development (FSLD) acquainted women participants with different self-defense techniques.

To mark the International Women’s Day, the Media Education Research Centre (MERC) organised a webinar where the invited speakers discussed the role of women in media.

Prominent female media professionals, including Anuradha Bhasin, Rukhsana Jabeen, Dr Surbhi Dahiya and Shahana Butt graced the occasion and shared their experiences as media professionals.

Listing the challenges women in media face while discharging their duties, Executive Editor of The Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin discussed the changing face of journalism particularly in the context of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The stereotyping and conflict has pushed women out of newsrooms,” she said. “However, arrival of newly-trained professionals is helping women to reclaim their space in the newsrooms.”

Acknowledging the contribution of MERC in the field of journalism, she said: “MERC has given finest journalists to the media industry.”

Prof Surbhi Dahiya, Director of English Journalism at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi recalled her journey from a working journalist to an academic.

Asking the participants to pursue their dreams and to see an opportunity in every challenge, she said, “Nobody can stop you if you are committed enough.”

Rukhsana Jabeen, former Director of the then Radio Kashmir, presently AIR Srinagar said: “Radio gave me an identity. I received a lot of appreciation from the audiences.”

About her initial years, she said “I struggled a lot to convince my family regarding my career choice. But

Times have changed now. Women now get more support from their families to make their career choices.”

Shahana Butt, correspondent of the Press TV talked about lack of opportunities for women journalists in Kashmir.

“We need more women broadcast professionals in the Valley,” she said

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Nasir Mirza, senior faculty and former HoD MERC and Dr Aaliya, Head, MERC besides other staff members, students and prominent citizens.

Prof Sabeha Mufti conducted the proceedings while Dr Syeda Afshana, Associate Professor, MERC provided the technical support.

