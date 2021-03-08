3 more schools in Budgam closed

BUDGAM: The district administration of Budgam on Sunday ordered closure of three schools for a period of three days, after three positive Covid-19 cases were detected at the schools.
Two days ago, the district administration had closed the Government Higher Secondary Khag for period of five days after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The three schools which have been closed for a period of three days are Government Middle School Hanjiguru Budgam, IEI School Budgam, and Mazaharul Haq High School.
Aadil Bashir, Nodal Officer Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam, told Kashmir Reader that under the mass sampling which was conducted in different schools, three positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in three different schools in the district.
“We have informed the schools’ principals for the closure of the schools for next three days as precautionary measure,” he said.
Bashir said that all the primary and secondary contacts of these three positive cases will be identified immediately. “They have been advised to remain in quarantine. We are also going to conduct tests of all their contacts,” he said.