20 shops damaged in mid-night blaze in Rafiabad Baramulla

Baramulla: At least 20 shops were damaged in a massive blaze, which broke out during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Watergam area of Rafiabad in north Kahsmir Baramulla district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that fire broke out in a two-storey shopping complex in Watergam area, in which goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

He said that the fire broke out in one of the shops in the complex and soon engulfed the surrounding inside the complex.

The official said that as the fire broke out, fire and emergency services were deputed to tye spot to douse off the flames, however, by the time they reached the spot sever shops were already gutted by massive blaze.

He said that first floor of the complex suffered extensive damage while the ground floor of the complex suffered partial damage.

