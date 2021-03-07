Two CASOs in Shopian villages, one late at night

Shopian: Government forces carried out cordon and search operations (CASOs) at two different villages since Friday night in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
According to locals of Chidipora village, a joint team of government forces arrived in the village and after cordoning the village, started door-to-door searches.
Police sources said that a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of government forces after inputs received about the presence of militants in the area.
They said that this operation was later called off when no trace of militants was found.
According to locals from Rawalpora and adjoining localities, searches in the area were carried out by a joint team of government forces late Friday night. This operation was also called off when no trace of militants was found.
