Stone quarry, crusher union protest ban on mining

SRINAGAR: The people who are Associated with the work stone quarrying and stone crushers on Saturday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the government to lift the ban on story quarrying activities.

The protesting quarry and stone quarry workers and owners from the various areas of the Pampore tehsil assembled here in press enclave under the banner of the All quarry Association and All Stone Crushers Association chanting the slogans in favor of their demands.

Shabir Ahmad Parray, one of the protester from Wuyan Pampore said that the people who are protesting are associated with the different fields which include stone quarry and stone crushers owners and transport owners which have been affected from last two years, due to the ban on the mining activity.

“Our work have been banned by the Geology and Mining Department. Our crushers and stone quarry have remained closed from two years in the area, ”

The protesters added that their families have been affected as we are unable to fulfill the needs of our families. As we didn’t have any other source of income except this profession”, Parray said.

He further said that government must give us short term permission, so we can start our work again.

The protesting quarry and stone crushers workers owners appealed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and issuing of the short term permission for quarrying.

