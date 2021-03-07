Special Lok Adalat held at Muncif Court Pampore, 41 cases disposed off

Pampore: A Lok-Adalat was held at Munsif Court Pampore in which around fourty one cases including civil and criminal were disposed off and an amount of Rs. 357700/= has been recovered from the violators, violating the Motor Vehicle Acts as fine.
A Special Lok-Adalat was held on Saturday at Munsif Court Pampore Premises in which around 41 cases were disposed off and an amount of Rs. 357700/= was recovered as fine from the violators, including 138 violating the Motor Vehicle Act .
The bench was presided over by Chairperson Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore Ms. Nusrat Ali Hakak (KCS Judicial) and Bar Association President Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, officials told Kashmir Reader.
A number of senior and junior advocates of Bar Association Pampore, prominent citizens and other officials were also present on the occasion.