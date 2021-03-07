Special Lok Adalat held at Muncif Court Pampore, 41 cases disposed off

By on No Comment

Pampore: A Lok-Adalat was held at Munsif Court Pampore in which around fourty one cases including civil and criminal were disposed off and an amount of Rs. 357700/= has been recovered from the violators, violating the Motor Vehicle Acts as fine.
A Special Lok-Adalat was held on Saturday at Munsif Court Pampore Premises in which around 41 cases were disposed off and an amount of Rs. 357700/= was recovered as fine from the violators, including 138 violating the Motor Vehicle Act .
The bench was presided over by Chairperson Tehsil Legal Services Committee Pampore Ms. Nusrat Ali Hakak (KCS Judicial) and Bar Association President Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, officials told Kashmir Reader.
A number of senior and junior advocates of Bar Association Pampore, prominent citizens and other officials were also present on the occasion.

 

 

Special Lok Adalat held at Muncif Court Pampore, 41 cases disposed off added by on
View all posts by BILAL HABIB →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.