DGP J&K inaugurates Open Air Green Gym at Police Housing Colony Channi Himmat

JAMMU: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh Saturday inaugurated open air/green gym at Police Housing Colony, Channi Himmat, Jammu, for the residents of Housing Colony and the people nearby.

On this occasion ADGP Armed J&K A.K Chaudhary, ADGP Headquaters PHQ A. G. Mir, IGP Armed/IRP Jammu Danesh Rana, Commandants of Armed/IR Police, officers from PHQ, local residents and a large number of children of Police Housing colony and civilians living by were present.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that installing of open air gymnasium at different places for the welfare of our officers & Jawans, police families residing in Police housing colonies and residents of the respective adjacent areas is an initiative taken by the Police Headquarters under its Civic Action Programme to look after the health of our families after the outbreak of COVID-19. He said that opening of gymnasium facilities at Channi Police Housing colony will benefit not only the residents but at the same time police personnel posted in different battalions. He said that open air gyms have been installed in various districts and have been dedicated to the people. He said that J&K Police is taking this initiative at various places in the other districts and added that work is in progress for opening of these green gyms at a couple of places in Kashmir.

The DGP said that Corona Pandemic has put pressure on our mental as well as physical health and has taught us to take due care of our own selves and families. He said that open air gyms will help in achieving good health for the children as well as seniors. He advised all the Police personnel and residents of the colony to take full advantage of the machines which have been installed.

The DGP said that Jammu Kashmir Police has worked as frontline COVID warriors and J&K Armed Police has played a pivotal role in containing the deadly virus from spreading. He said hundred of personnel got infected while protecting others and 15 Police personnel were martyred because of it, he added. He appreciated and congratulated every member of the J&K Police, Armed Police for working with dedication and devotion while protecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the deadly virus.

The DGP inspected all the equipment installed in the gym and interacted with the children, civilians and officers.

ADGP Armed, J&K, A. K. Chowdary on the occasion thanked the DGP and PHQ for providing the necessary funds for installing the open air gymnasium in the Police Housing Colony. He said that the residents and police families will be benefited with this facility.

Earlier in her welcome address, SO to IGP Armed/IRP Jammu, SSP Manjeet Kour gave details of the equipment installed in the gym. SSP Anita Sharma CO IRP 14th Bn. presented the vote of thanks.

Later, the DGP chaired a meeting to review the works of renovation and maintenance works of the Police Housing Colony. He gave on spot directions in a number of issues raised in the meeting.

