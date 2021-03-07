Chess championships from March 10 in J&K

Srinagar: The All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) is going to organize chess championships from March 09 across Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJKCA in a statement said the championships will be held for senior, junior, sub-junior boys and girls.

According to the statement, the chess championship for Pulwama and Anantnag will be conducted from March 10-11 at Maxwell School Pulwama and Sports Stadium Anantnag, respectively. Interested candidates can contact 7006250392, 9596572085.

“Similarly, the championship for Shopian and Kulgam will be held from March 9 to 11 at National Innovations Public School Zainapora Shopian and Kulgam Sports Stadium, respectively and interested players can contact on 7006373715 and 7889431210,” the statement reads.

“While in Bandipora, the tournament will be held at Shahi Hamdan Public School Nowpora Bandipora from March 10 to 11. For further details, contact 7006070128. The championship in Budgam will take place at Oxford Institute School Budgam from March 9 to 10 and players can contact on 7006044110,” it says.

In Srinagar, the championship will be held at TRC Dalgate Srinagar from March 10 to 11 and interested players can contact on 9906685844, it reads.

“While the Kashmir province championship will be held at TRC Dalgate Srinagar from March 12 to 14 and interested players can contact on 9906685844. Finally, the state championship will be held in Jammu from March 19 to 23. The interested players can contact on 9906010563,” the statement added.

