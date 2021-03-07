Chenab White Water Rafting Festival culminates in Doda amid overwhelming public response

DODA: The first adventure sports event viz Chenab White Water Rafting Festival organised by the district administration under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, and in coordination with Bhaderwah Development Authority(BDA) and JK Adventure group culminated today here at Premnagar Shibnote amid overwhelming response from the people.
Around 1500 people from across the district especially, youth attended the festival on day 2 and over 150 participated in the rafting trip from Premnagar Shibnote to Karara.
The DC Doda along with CO 10RR, besides youth from various areas of the district participated in the event on the 2nd day and also took a rafting ride.
The event also witnessed multifarious activities at the venue for the enjoyment of the locals which includes volleyball matches, kabaddi, free style wrestling, dance performances etc.