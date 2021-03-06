One death in Jammu, 61 new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: A resident of Jammu district was the one Covid-related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Friday evening, the official Covid bulletin said, adding that 81 new positive cases were reported during this period, 20 from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division.

It said that 72 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 31 from Jammu Division and 41 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 891 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 new cases and currently has 427 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 75 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 8 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 46 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 13 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 37 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 17 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 24 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 14 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 4, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

