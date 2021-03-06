Admn closes school in Budgam after staffer tests positive

BUDGAM: The district administration of Budgam has closed the Government Higher Secondary Khag for a period of five days after one of the staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Aadil Bashir, Nodal Officer, Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam, told Kashmir Reader that under the mass sampling tests which were started from March 1, one of the staff members of the school tested positive for Covid-19 in RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test.

“For precautions, the higher secondary school in Khag area has been immediately closed for a period 5 days,’’ he said.

Adil said the teachers and students who have remained in contact with the said teacher have been advised to remain self-isolated or quarantine themselves. The testing for all his contacts will be conducted on an immediate basis.

“The sampling of government school teachers in Budgam started from March 1. Out of the 11,782 government teachers, the sampling of 5,500 teachers has already been completed by the health department while the sampling of the other teachers will be fully completed for the safety of the children and teachers in the schools,” he said.

He further said that the private schools have already been informed to get their staff tested for Covid-19. The teachers of the private schools should get their Covid-19 certificate from the concerned Block Medical Officers before operating normal classwork in the schools, he said.

