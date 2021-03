Srinagar: The government on Saturday said only upper primary schools will reopen on March-08 while the primary schools are scheduled to reopen from March-15.

Top officials of School Education Department told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that only upper primary schools will reopen on Monday.

“On Monday only classes 6th to 8th will reopen for physical academic activities, while the classes below 6th standard will reopen on March-15,” the official said.

