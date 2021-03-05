One death, 65 new Covid cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: A resident of Anantnag district was the one Covid-related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Thursday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that 79 new positive cases were reported during this period, 14 from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 70 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 9 from Jammu Division and 61 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 883 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 new cases and currently has 405 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases and currently has 78 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 13 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case, has 38 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 19 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 24 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

